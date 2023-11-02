Cunningham finished Wednesday's 110-101 loss to Portland with 30 points (11-27 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Cunningham didn't have his best performance as a shooter since he needed 27 shots to score 30 points, but he still led the Pistons in scoring in a game where the entire team struggled on offense. Cunningham still needs to work on his offensive consistency, but he's enjoying a solid start to the season. Through five games, the third-year floor general averages 22.8 points, 6.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 steals across 34.4 minutes per game. He has also scored at least 25 points in three of his five appearances.