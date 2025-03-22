Cunningham racked up 35 points (15-30 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 123-117 loss to the Mavericks.

Cunningham delivered an impressive performance and carried the Pistons offensively, but his contributions were not enough to lift Detroit to victory. The star floor general continues to play at a high level regardless of the opponent he faces, however, and he's been one of the most consistent floor generals across all fantasy formats this season -- a campaign in which several high-profile guards have missed considerable time due to injuries. Cunningham, who also posted his fourth game with at least 30 points this month, is averaging 27.3 points, 8.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of March.