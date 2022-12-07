Cunningham (shin) was spotted taking jumpers in pregame warmups ahead of Tuesday's 116-96 win over the Cavaliers, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Though putting up some shots isn't a high-intensity activity, Cunningham's participation in warmups is still somewhat perplexing given that he's believed to be dealing with a stress fracture to his left shin that could eventually require surgery. Pistons head coach Dwane Casey has provided little insight into the team's plans for the second-year guard, telling Curtis on Monday that "nothing has changed" with regard to his timeline for a return. While Cunningham doesn't appear to have been shut down from basketball-related activities entirely, he'll likely need to resume practicing in some capacity before his return can be viewed as imminent. Cunningham's fantasy managers in redraft leagues are left with few appealing options other than attempting to trade him or hoping that he eventually gains clearance to play within the next several weeks.