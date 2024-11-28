Cunningham (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Cunningham has missed three straight games but has a chance to return Friday. He's previously been listed as doubtful before ultimately being ruled out, so this questionable tag is a step in the right direction. Before he was sidelined, Cunningham posted at least a double-double in eight of his past 10 games, averaging 23.0 points, 10.3 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 36.7 minutes per game.