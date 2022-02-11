Cunningham (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Cunningham sat out the front half of the back-to-back set Thursday versus Memphis but has a chance to take the court Friday. He's missed the past five games with the hip injury and could have some workload limitations if cleared to face Charlotte. Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo should continue seeing increased run should Cunningham remain sidelined.
