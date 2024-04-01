Cunningham is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to left knee injury management.
Cunningham has been in and out of the lineup recently as he continues to nurse a lingering knee issue, and he finds himself on the injury report once again ahead of Monday's contest. Malachi Flynn could be in line for an increased role if Cunningham is unable to suit up.
