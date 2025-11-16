Cunningham (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Cunningham, who has missed the past two games for Detroit, remains day-to-day with this questionable tag. Monday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so there's a chance he could be held out for maintenance in one of these games if he can get the green light from the medical staff. Daniss Jenkins and Caris LeVert are likely to see a bump in fantasy appeal if Cunningham continues to miss time.