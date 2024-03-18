Cunningham (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Cunningham was probable for Sunday's game against Miami due to his knee injury, and his status for the second half of the back-to-back set is up in the air due to left knee injury management. If he sits against the Celtics, Marcus Sasser could see an increased role.
