Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (wrist) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Clippers.
Cunningham missed Wednesday's win over the Bulls with the wrist issue, which resulted in Jaden Ivey drawing the start with Daniss Jenkins logging extended minutes with the second unit. It'll be more of the same if Cunningham is out again Saturday, but we'll have a better idea of his status based on his activity level at shootaround.
