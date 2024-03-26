Cunningham (knee/rest) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Cunningham is at risk of missing his third consecutive game due to injury management of his left knee. Marcus Sasser, Jaden Ivey and Troy Brown have anchored the starting lineup in his stead, while Malachi Flynn has been leaned on for a 25-30 minute role.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Out again Monday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Posts double-double as top scorer•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Downgraded to out•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable for Monday•