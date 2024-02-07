Cunningham is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to left knee injury management.
Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, with the Pistons slated to face Portland on Thursday. It's very possible that the Pistons are planning to sit Cunningham in one of these games as a precaution. If that happens, Jaden Ivey figures to have the ball in his hands a lot more.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Balanced performance in defeat•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Not listed on injury report•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Back on injury report•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Double-double against Clippers•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Probable for Friday•