Watch Now:

Cunningham is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to left knee injury management.

Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, with the Pistons slated to face Portland on Thursday. It's very possible that the Pistons are planning to sit Cunningham in one of these games as a precaution. If that happens, Jaden Ivey figures to have the ball in his hands a lot more.

More News