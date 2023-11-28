Cunningham notched 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 126-107 loss to Washington.

Cunningham led Detroit in the scoring in the loss, as he was the only Piston to exceed 16 points. The third-year point guard also tied for the team lead in assists and committed just one turnover after averaging 4.4 turnovers over his previous five contests. Cunningham still has the worst mark in the league with 4.5 turnovers per game on the season, but he's shown plenty of growth elsewhere, as his averages of 22.2 points, 7.1 dimes and 1.9 triples are each on pace to be a career-best mark.