Cunningham (knee) will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Cunningham had an MRI on Monday that confirmed his diagnosis of a left knee strain, and he will miss at least four games as a result. Based on his re-evaluation timeframe, the earliest he could return is Jan. 17 against Minnesota, but that is not set in stone by any means. Cunningham's absence will open a ton of usage and minutes in Detroit, and guys like Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Alec Burks and Marcus Sasser will have more opportunities in the short term.
