Cunningham will miss at least one week of action due to left shin soreness, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Cunningham is slated to sit out Saturday's matchup against the Celtics along with the Pistons' next three games due to the injury. If all goes well, Cunningham would be in line to return Nov. 20 for a game against the Kings. Cory Joseph replaced Cunningham in the starting lineup Friday, though he saw just six minutes amid foul trouble. Killian Hayes and Alec Burks (conditioning) may be bigger beneficiaries of the former No. 1 pick's absence.