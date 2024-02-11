Cunningham notched 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers.

Cunningham carried the Pistons in the fourth quarter, as has been the case in several other opportunities this season, but the star guard's efforts came up empty. Still, it was another strong showing for the floor general, who posted his third game with 10 or more assists over his last six appearances. He's averaging 18.8 points, 8.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of January.