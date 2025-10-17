Cunningham totaled 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, 12 assists, two steals and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 119-98 preseason win over the Wizards.

Cunningham had one final tune-up opportunity Thursday in Detroit's preseason finale, and he showed that he's eager for the regular season to begin. He posted an efficient shooting line and dominated as a distributor by dishing out a game-high 12 assists. Cunningham will have nearly one week off before opening the 2025-26 campaign in Chicago on Wednesday.