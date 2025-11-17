Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Remaining out vs. Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Cunningham will miss his third straight game due to a left hip contusion, and his next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Hawks. With the star point guard sidelined, Daniss Jenkins, Chaz Lanier and Caris LeVert are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
