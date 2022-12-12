Cunningham (shin) will undergo season-ending surgery, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Cunningham has been out since early November due to a left shin injury, and he hinted in early December that surgery could be on the table. The 21-year-old took jumpers during pregame warmups last week, but he'll require a season-ending procedure after consulting with medical professionals. He's expected to fully recover in time for training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season, while Killian Hayes and Jaden Ivey should continue to see increased roles in Detroit's backcourt for the remainder of the year.