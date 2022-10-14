Cunningham compiled 15 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes in Thursday's 126-111 loss to Memphis.

Cunningham made four of his first eight shot attempts but lost his touch and missed seven of his last eight tries. The 21-year-old has struggled from the field all preseason and is just 18-for-49 shooting and 5-for-21 from beyond the arc. While he's scoring only 10.5 points per game in the preseason, he's found other ways to be productive and is averaging 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in four contests.