Cunningham (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Kings, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Cunningham has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to left knee injury management on the first leg of Detroit's back-to-back. Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Cunningham's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Portland.
