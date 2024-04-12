Cunningham (knee) will not play Friday against the Mavericks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
No surprise here, as Cunningham was previously considered doubtful. This will be Cunningham's sixth straight game on the sidelines, and it would be a surprise to see him in the season finale Sunday against the Spurs.
