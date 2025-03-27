Cunningham (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Cunningham will miss a third straight game Friday while dealing with a contusion on his left calf. The Pistons will likely continue to lean on veteran guard Dennis Schroder to shoulder the load in the backcourt, with Marcus Sasser potentially getting more time off the bench for Detroit.
