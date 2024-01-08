Cunningham (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Cunningham suffered a left knee strain during Sunday's loss to the Nuggets and will be unavailable for at least one additional matchup. Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser are candidates to see increased run against Denver, while it's unclear whether Cunningham will be available Wednesday against San Antonio.
