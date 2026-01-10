Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Ruled out vs. Clippers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (wrist) is out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Cunningham was not present in Saturday's shootaround, so it's not entirely surprising to see him out for this matchup. The star floor general has missed Detroit's last two games, and his absence means Jaden Ivey should start at point guard once again. Cunningham's next chance to play will come against the Suns on Thursday.
