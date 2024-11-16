Cunningham supplied 15 points (6-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 99-95 win over the Raptors.

Cunningham was one of two Detroit players who reached the 15-point plateau in this low-scoring affair, though he did it amid a woeful shooting display that saw him attempt 21 shots. The star floor general couldn't build off the season-high 35-point output he delivered in the loss to the Bucks on Wednesday and saw his streak of games with at least 20 points snapped at five. Despite the shooting woes, Cunningham should remain Detroit's go-to player on offense. He's averaging 21.9 points, 9.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.