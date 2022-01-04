Cunningham provided 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 115-106 victory over the Bucks.

The promising rookie had a tough start to the season but has adjusted properly over the last few weeks, and he didn't have problems delivering a solid stat line against the reigning league champions in what was his return to action following a four-game stint in the league's health and safety protocols. The former Oklahoma State star is averaging 17.7 points, 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game since the beginning of December.