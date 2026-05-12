Cunningham racked up 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Cunningham didn't deliver his most productive performance after recording a triple-double in Game 3. The star point guard committed a game-worst five turnovers and grabbed just three rebounds for the third time this series. Although he led the Pistons in assists on the night, his six dimes marked a series low. Cunningham and the Pistons will look to retake the series lead in Wednesday's Game 5 in Detroit.