Cunningham chipped in 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to Golden State.

The Pistons extended their losing streak to five games, but Cunningham continues to produce at a high level and has reached the 20-point mark in his last four contests. Jalen Duren (ankle) has impressed due to his two-way play, and Ausar Thompson has turned heads with his all-around contributions, but Cunningham's place as Detroit's primary scoring threat is firmly entrenched. He has reached the 20-point mark in six of his eight contests.