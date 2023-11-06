Cunningham ended Sunday's 120-106 loss to the Suns with 26 points (12-24 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block in 39 minutes.
Another game, another instance where Cunningham leads the Pistons in scoring. Despite Detroit's ongoing four-game losing streak, Cunningham continues to produce at a high level, and he's putting up solid numbers as a scorer and playmaker. As the engine that makes the offense run on a nightly basis, Cunningham has now scored at least 20 points in five of his seven appearances while dishing out at least five dimes in all but one of those contests.
