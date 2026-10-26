Cunningham amassed 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks over 33 minutes in Sunday's 106-93 win over the 76ers.

Cunningham has been oddly inefficient at the charity stripe over the past two games, going 9-for-14 at the line, but that's not a trend we'd expect to continue for a career 84 percent free-throw shooter. Aside from some minor issues at the line and some carelessness with the turnovers, Cunningham has been solid to start the season, averaging 21.3 points, 8.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 triples, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.