Cunningham chipped in 33 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and three turnovers across 39 minutes in a 114-106 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.

Cunningham had a tough, three-game stretch at the start of the season where he turned the ball over a whopping 19 times, but over the Pistons' current three-game win streak, he's committed just four turnovers while dishing out 26 total assists. Over that stretch, he's been a top-three producer with averages of 28.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 2.0 triples, 2.0 steals, 1.3 swats and just 1.3 turnovers per contest.