Cunningham notched 34 points (14-26 FG, 6-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 110-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Cunningham connected on six threes en route to a career-high 34 points. The rookie also dished out eight assists for the second straight game and grabbed eight rebounds -- his most since Dec. 21. The 2021 first-round pick also displayed his defensive playmaking ability, blocking a season-high four shots and registering multiple steals for the 14th time during the 2021-22 campaign. Cunningham will look to build off his best statistical performance of the season Friday, when the Pistons head to Orlando.