Cunningham ended with 35 points (13-34 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and two steals across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Despite nailing five triples and scoring a season-high 35 points, Cunningham shot just 38.2 percent from the field in Wednesday's overtime loss. The 23-year-old guard has become one of the league's best passers and shot-blockers for a guard, averaging 8.5 assists and 1.1 rebounds through his first 13 appearances. However, turnovers continue to be a problem, as Cunningham is averaging 5.0 giveaways over that span.