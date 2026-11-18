Cunningham posted 27 points (12-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 105-93 win over the Spurs.

Cunningham delivered an efficient performance to help the Pistons snap San Antonio's 12-game winning streak. He led Detroit in scoring for the third consecutive game and has now recorded a steal or block in every appearance this season, but his streak of outings with seven or more assists ended at six. Tuesday marked Cunningham's second contest in which he failed to dish out at least seven dimes, as he's been a consistent fantasy contributor across the board.