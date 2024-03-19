Cunningham (knee) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Pacers.
Cunningham will return to action Wednesday after missing Detroit's previous contest with a right knee injury. Cunningham will likely reclaim his starting spot from Marcus Sasser.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Downgraded to out•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go Sunday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Probable for Sunday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Struggles with shot vs. Miami•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go against Miami•