Cunningham (calf) has been cleared to play and will start in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
After missing the last six games for the Pistons due to a calf injury, Cunningham will be back in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against Memphis. The rising star is having a breakout year in Detroit, averaging a career-high 25.7 points and 9.2 assists per game.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Won't play Friday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable vs. Toronto•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Not expected to play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Ruled out Sunday•