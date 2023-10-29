Cunningham contributed 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists over 40 minutes during Saturday's 118-102 victory over Chicago.

Cunningham had to wait until the final stages of the game to secure the double-double after setting a Killian Hayes three-pointer, and it was the first time he recorded 10 dimes this season. The electric point guard has scored at least 25 points in two of his three outings while averaging a solid 8.3 dimes per contest to start the campaign, and he is looking as good as advertised after he missed most of the 2022-23 season with a left tibial stress fracture.