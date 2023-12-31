Cunningham notched 30 points (9-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 129-127 win over the Raptors.

The Pistons won their first game since Oct. 28 and Cunningham was a big reason why, as he scored at least 30 points for the third consecutive contest and also tied his season-high mark in the assists category. Cunningham has been on an absolute tear of late, averaging 31.4 points and 7.9 assists per game over his last seven outings.