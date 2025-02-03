Cunningham logged 22 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, 15 assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 127-119 win over the Bulls.

Cunningham once again put on a clinic offensively in Sunday's contest, leading all players in scoring and assists in an impressive double-double showcase. Cunningham has dished out 15 or more dimes in four outings this season, adding 20 or more points on all four occasions.