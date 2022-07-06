Cunningham's personal trainer said Wednesday that the 20-year-old won't be playing for the Pistons' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cunningham is likely fully healthy after a sore right hip kept him sidelined for the Pistons' April 10 season finale against the 76ers, but Detroit saw enough from the 2021 No. 1 overall pick as a rookie to justify not exposing him to a potential injury by having him play in games this summer. He ultimately finished third in the Rookie of the Year balloting behind Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley after averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks in 32.6 minutes per game across 64 appearances. Cunningham's efficiency from the field improved as the season rolled along, and he should be primed to take another step forward in that area in 2022-23 while likely handling an even more focal role on offense. He'll be part of a promising young nucleus that includes 2022 lottery picks Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren along with three other recent first-round selections in Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes.