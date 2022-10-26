Cunningham contributed 19 points (7-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-99 loss to the Wizards.

Cunningham has now scored at least 15 points in each of his first four games, but he's also delivered solid numbers in other categories as well. It's been a strong start to the season for the second-year guard, though fantasy managers would certainly hope for an uptick in terms of efficiency, as he's shooting just 38.6 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three-point range to start the year.