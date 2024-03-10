Cunningham supplied 33 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds and 10 assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 142-124 loss to Dallas.

Cunningham had one of the best performances of his young career and went toe-to-toe against Luka Doncic, but he couldn't get the job done. Still, Cunningham ended just one rebound shy of recording what would've been the first triple-double of his career, continuing the impressive form he's evidenced over the last few months. Cunningham has three double-doubles across five appearances in March, a span in which he's averaging 23.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest.