Cunningham provided 35 points (14-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 136-112 loss to the Hawks.

The Pistons have endured a tough start to the season, but Cunningham can't be the one to blame for the struggles since the second-year guard has been nothing but amazing in the opening two weeks of the campaign. Even though Cunningham ended just one rebound and two dimes away from a triple-double, this was clearly his best performance so far while also surpassing the 30-point mark for the first time in 2022-23. He has also scored at least 20 points in three of his last four appearances.