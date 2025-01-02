Cunningham chipped in 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 victory over the Magic.

Cunningham has been the Pistons' best player by a wide margin this season, and the star floor general proved it once again Wednesday by ending just two rebounds and one assist away from recording what would've been his seventh triple-double of the season. Cunningham has been scorching hot since the beginning of December, though, averaging 24.3 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest over his last 11 outings.