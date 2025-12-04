Cunningham totaled 17 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to Milwaukee.

The 17 points were Cunningham's lowest total since Oct. 27, but the fifth-year guard still did his usual effective job of filling up the scoresheet. Over eight starts since returning from a three-game absence due to a hip bruise, Cunningham is averaging 27.9 points, 8.1 boards, 8.1 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.6 steals in 36.3 minutes.