Cunningham amassed 27 points (11-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to Milwaukee.

Cunningham finished with at least 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for a fourth consecutive contest. During that stretch, he's posting 27.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. The second-year point guard will look to continue his strong play during a rematch with the Bucks on Wednesday.