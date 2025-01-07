Cunningham supplied 32 points (11-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 118-115 victory over Portland.

Cunningham has been red-hot as of late, and that trend continued Monday while leading all Pistons in scoring and assists to go along with a team-high-tying steals total in an all-around performance. Cunningham has scored 30 or more points in six contests this season, including in two straight outings. Cunningham has tallied at least 32 points, nine assists and six rebounds with at least one steal in two straight appearances.