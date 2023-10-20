Cunningham finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 22 minutes in Thursday's 118-116 preseason win over the Thunder.

Cunningham got the start at point guard in his return to action and looked impressive, contributing in several categories and looking in complete control of the offense. Even though Killian Hayes has had some decent moments in the preseason, Cunningham will be the starting point guard for the Pistons as long as he remains healthy.