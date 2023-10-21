Cunningham notched seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes in Friday's 114-104 preseason loss to the Mavericks.

Cunningham has been bothered by a nagging quadriceps injury in the preseason, but he seems to have recovered in time to be available for the start of the regular season on Oct. 25. He struggled badly from the field in this one and finished with more field goal attempts than points scored, but one bad preseason outing is not going to change his status as Detroit's starting point guard once the regular season kicks off next week.