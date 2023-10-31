Cunningham ended Monday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder with 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes.
Cunningham didn't have his best performance as a shooter and also failed to make a big impact in other categories, so this outing was a step in the wrong direction compared to his sizzling start. Any player can have an off night, however, and Cunningham's value and role as one of Detroit's best players won't be affected by one bad outing. He'll have a chance to redeem himself against the Trail Blazers -- and highly-touted rookie Scoot Henderson -- on Wednesday.
